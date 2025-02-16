Where to watch 2025 NASCAR Cup Series live for free in the USA: Daytona 500

The 2025 NASCAR will present this weekend the iconic Daytona 500. Here’s what you need to know to catch every moment: race details, TV schedule, and streaming options for live coverage, ensuring you don’t miss a second of the action.

[Watch Daytona 500 online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The 2025 Nascar Cup Series kicks off this weekend with the iconic Daytona 500, one of the most prestigious events in US racing. Chase Briscoe will lead the pack from pole position, with Austin Cindric starting alongside him in second.

Last year’s winner and a top contender, William Byron, begins in fifth, while reigning series champion Joey Logano will start from 10th. With a stacked field and high stakes, this year’s Daytona 500 promises to deliver nonstop excitement from green flag to checkered.

When will the Daytona 500 race take place?

The NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 will take place this Sunday, February 16th. The action will start at 1:30 PM (ET).

William Byron, 2024 Dayton 500 winner – Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Daytona 500: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

How to watch Daytona 500 in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying NASCAR Cup Series race, streaming live on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: FOX.