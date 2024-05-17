Brazil play against United State for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

It is without a doubt one of the most anticipated games of Week 1. Two teams, both strong contenders to reach the final stages of the tournament, will face each other. On one side are the hosts, Brazil, who have become very strong, capitalizing on their home advantage.

Their first two games were solid victories, dropping just one set against Canada, but now the challenge is greater. Their rivals are none other than the United States, who had a great debut against Thailand but narrowly fell to China, the current runner-up. They are certainly looking to bounce back against the tough home team.

When will the Brazil vs United States match be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 between Brazil and United States will be played this Friday, May 17 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Brazil Volleyball National Team – IMAGO / Fotoarena

Brazil vs United States: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Brazil vs United States in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 game between Brazil and United States will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.