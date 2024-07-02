Get ready for a thrilling showdown at Wimbledon 2024 as Carlos Alcaraz takes on Aleksandar Vukic in the second round. Mark your calendars for this must-see match, packed with all the details you need: the exact date, start time, and the top options for live streaming and viewing in the U.S. Don’t miss a moment of the action!
[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Aleksandar Vukic online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning French Open champion and defending titleholder in this year’s third Grand Slam, is set to take on his second match at the prestigious Wimbledon. Despite a challenging start that belied his straight-sets victory over Mark Lajal, the Spanish sensation is poised to continue his dominant run at the All England Club.
Standing in Alcaraz’s way is Aleksandar Vukic, who battled through a grueling five-setter against Sebastian Ofner in his opening round. Although Vukic enters the match as the clear underdog, he remains confident in his ability to deliver a strong performance and potentially upset the tournament’s top favorite.
When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Aleksandar Vukic match be played?
The 2024 Wimbledon second-round clash between rising star Carlos Alcaraz and the determined Aleksandar Vukic is slated for Wednesday, July 3, kicking off at 9:15 AM (ET) estimated time.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Aleksandar Vukic: Time by State in the USA
ET: 9:15 AM*
CT: 8:15 AM
MT: 7:15 AM
PT: 6:15 AM
*Estimated time
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Aleksandar Vukic in the USA
Tune in for the electrifying 2024 Wimbledon final clash pitting Carlos Alcaraz against Aleksandar Vukic, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). Don’t miss a moment of the action with additional coverage on ESPN, ABC, and Tennis Channel.