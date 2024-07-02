Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up for a second-round match against Aleksandar Vukic at Wimbledon 2024. Tune in live to catch every moment; here's your guide on when, where, and how to watch or stream this match.

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Aleksandar Vukic live for free in the USA: 2024 Wimbledon

Get ready for a thrilling showdown at Wimbledon 2024 as Carlos Alcaraz takes on Aleksandar Vukic in the second round. Mark your calendars for this must-see match, packed with all the details you need: the exact date, start time, and the top options for live streaming and viewing in the U.S. Don’t miss a moment of the action!

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Aleksandar Vukic online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning French Open champion and defending titleholder in this year’s third Grand Slam, is set to take on his second match at the prestigious Wimbledon. Despite a challenging start that belied his straight-sets victory over Mark Lajal, the Spanish sensation is poised to continue his dominant run at the All England Club.

Standing in Alcaraz’s way is Aleksandar Vukic, who battled through a grueling five-setter against Sebastian Ofner in his opening round. Although Vukic enters the match as the clear underdog, he remains confident in his ability to deliver a strong performance and potentially upset the tournament’s top favorite.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Aleksandar Vukic match be played?

The 2024 Wimbledon second-round clash between rising star Carlos Alcaraz and the determined Aleksandar Vukic is slated for Wednesday, July 3, kicking off at 9:15 AM (ET) estimated time.

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) – IMAGO / Action Plus

Carlos Alcaraz vs Aleksandar Vukic: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:15 AM*

CT: 8:15 AM

MT: 7:15 AM

PT: 6:15 AM

*Estimated time

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Aleksandar Vukic in the USA

Tune in for the electrifying 2024 Wimbledon final clash pitting Carlos Alcaraz against Aleksandar Vukic, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). Don’t miss a moment of the action with additional coverage on ESPN, ABC, and Tennis Channel.