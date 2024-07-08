Carlos Alcaraz face off against Tommy Paul in a clash for the 2024 Wimbledon quarterfinals. Here's your essential guide on when, where, and how to watch every thrilling moment of this electrifying matchup live.

Carlos Alcarazand Tommy Paul are set to clash in the Wimbledon 2024 quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know, from the match date and start time to how American fans can watch the action live.

Carlos Alcaraz continues his determined defense of his title at the Cathedral of Tennis, having secured a gritty victory over Ugo Humbert in the fourth round. The Spaniard now faces a formidable new challenge as he eyes a spot in the tournament’s top four.

His next opponent is Tommy Paul, a favorite among the American fans and a player in peak form. After navigating two tough opening matches, Paul found a smoother path in the third and fourth rounds. However, this upcoming clash is set to be his toughest yet, as he aims to rise to the occasion and upset one of the tournament’s top contenders.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul match be played?

Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up for a high-stakes quarterfinal clash against Tommy Paul at Wimbledon, scheduled for Tuesday, July 9th. The match is set to begin at 9:15 AM (ET).

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:15 AM*

CT: 8:15 AM

MT: 7:15 AM

PT: 6:15 AM

*Estimated time

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul in the USA

Catch every thrilling moment of the 2024 Wimbledon showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). Tune in to ESPN, ABC, and Tennis Channel for comprehensive coverage of this highly anticipated clash.