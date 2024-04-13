Casper Ruud faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in what will be the 2024 Monte Carlo Master 1000 final. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Where to Watch Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 Monte Carlo Master 1000 final

Casper Ruud is set to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters 1000. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, we’ll provide essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a range of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Undoubtedly, it’s the most unexpected final. With the world number 1, Novak Djokovic, contending in one semifinal, and the number 2, Jannik Sinner, in the other, few could have imagined that neither of them would advance to the final of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. Yet, that’s exactly how it unfolded.

Casper Ruud showcased brilliance, defeating the Serbian in three intense sets, while Tsitsipas achieved a similar feat against the Italian. This sets the stage for an electrifying final match between the two players who ousted the primary favorites to clinch the tournament title.

When will the Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match be played?

The final match of the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters 1000 between Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas will take place this Sunday, April 14 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the 2024 Monte Carlo Master 1000 final between Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.