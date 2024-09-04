Trending topics:
Where to watch Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

Iga Swiatek will face Jessica Pegula the 2024 US Open quarterfinals. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Jessica Pegula (USA)
© IMAGO / ABACAPRESSJessica Pegula (USA)

By Leonardo Herrera

Iga Swiatek is set to take on Jessica Pegula in a highly anticipated clash at the 2024 US Open quarterfinals. USA viewers can easily access the match details, including the date, start time, and live streaming options, ensuring they won’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Emma Navarro’s win over Badosa has guaranteed that at least one local player will make it to the semi-finals. US fans are dreaming of a final featuring two American, a possibility that remains very much alive with Jessica Pegula still in the tournament. Pegula, positioned in the opposite half of the draw from Navarro, would only meet her fellow American in a potential final match.

However, Pegula faces a tough challenge in her quarter-final clash against top-ranked Iga Swiatek. The Polish star is the clear favorite and will look to leverage her top spot in the rankings to advance. As Pegula strives to overcome this formidable opponent, the path to an all-American final will certainly be a steep one.

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula match be played?

Iga Swiatek faces Jessica Pegula in the 2024 US Open quarterfinals this Wednesday, September 4th, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM (ET).

Iga Swiatek of Poland – IMAGO / Xinhua

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying 2024 US Open clash between Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For comprehensive coverage, tune in to ABC and ESPN, or stream the action on Sling TV.

