Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the highly anticipated 2024 Wimbledon final. Get ready for every thrilling moment with our essential guide on when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz live for free in the USA: 2024 Wimbledon Men's final

Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in the highly anticipated 2024 Wimbledon final, promising an electrifying showdown that American fans won’t want to miss. Tune in to catch every thrilling moment with all the crucial details—date, start time, and live streaming info—readily available to ensure you stay on top of this epic clash.

[Watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The stage is set for a showdown anticipated by tennis fans worldwide. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz aims to secure his second Grand Slam of the year, having triumphed in 2023. Alcaraz showcased his resilience in the semifinals by overcoming a first-set loss to defeat Medvedev in four sets, a scenario he has faced multiple times throughout the tournament.

On the opposite side of the net, legendary Novak Djokovic arrives at the final in peak form, dropping only two sets en route. This clash promises a thrilling conclusion to the tournament, as the seasoned Djokovic and the young powerhouse Alcaraz battle for supremacy. Tennis enthusiasts are in for a treat with a final that promises high stakes and electrifying action.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set for a high-stakes Wimbledon final showdown on Sunday, July 14th, with the action starting at 9:00 AM (ET).

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) – IMAGO / Paul Zimmer

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

Witness the electrifying 2024 Wimbledon clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz live on Fubo (free trial). Don’t miss a second of the action, with complete coverage available on ESPN, ABC, and Tennis Channel.