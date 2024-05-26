Rafael Nadal will face Alexander Zverev in the 2024 French Open first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Rafael Nadal will face off against Alexander Zverev for the 2024 French Open first round. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, here are all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a range of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

A new edition of the second Grand Slam of the year is underway. What better way to kick off the action than witnessing the return of the tournament’s most iconic player, the tennis legend who has finally decided, much to the delight of fans, to compete: none other than Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard is determined to reclaim the title that defines him as a player, but the challenge ahead is formidable. His opponent is none other than Alexander Zverev, a top contender for the championship. Fresh off his victory at the Italian Open, the German aims to replicate his stellar performance in Rome on the clay courts of Paris.

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev match be played?

The first round match of the 2024 French Open between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev will take place this Monday, May 27 at 8:30 AM (ET).

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the first round of the 2024 French Open between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.