Taylor Fritz face off against Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Taylor Fritz will play against Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, here you can find all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a variety of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

This duel is eagerly anticipated by the American audience, who are hopeful to witness one of their compatriots clinch a title as prestigious as the Italian Open. With the absence of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, regarded as the two toughest players currently, the chances of other contenders have significantly increased.

Taylor Fritz stands out as one of America’s hopefuls, primarily due to the impressive performances he delivered in his two previous matches. He stands on the brink of advancing to the quarterfinals, but he must overcome Grigor Dimitrov to achieve that feat. The Bulgarian enters the match with a solid form, aiming to progress to the next round in what promises to be a challenging encounter.

When will the Taylor Fritz vs Grigor Dimitrov match be played?

The fourth round match of the 2024 Italian Open between Taylor Fritz and Grigor Dimitrov will take place this Tuesday, May 14 at 9:00 AM (ET) estimated time.

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) – IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

Taylor Fritz vs Grigor Dimitrov: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs Grigor Dimitrov in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open final between Taylor Fritz and Grigor Dimitrov can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.