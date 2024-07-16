Team USA gear up for a thrilling showdown against Serbia for the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase. Don't miss the Dream Team as they take on Serbia in what promises to be an exciting clash on the court.

Where to watch USA vs Serbia live for free in the USA: 2024 USA Basketball Showcase

Team USA is gearing up for an electrifying showdown with Serbia in a clash for the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase. Stay tuned for all the essential details including the date, venue, tip-off time, and how to catch the game live. Don’t miss out on the excitement!

[Watch USA vs Serbia live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Team USA is ramping up their preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with an upcoming showdown against one of the world’s top teams. Led by LeBron James and bolstered by Kevin Durant‘s standout performances, the Americans are determined to arrive in Paris at their peak, eyeing another shot at Olympic gold.



As part of the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase, their journey takes them to a high-stakes clash against Serbia, a formidable adversary slated to be among the toughest competitors in Paris. Headlined by Nikola Jokic, Serbia enter the fray as a strong contender for Olympic glory, aiming to make a resounding statement ahead of the Games.

When will the USA vs Serbia match be played?

The stage is set for an epic showdown as Team USA gears up to face off against Serbia in the highly anticipated 2024 USA Basketball Showcase this Wednesday, July 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).

USA vs Serbia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch USA vs Serbia in the USA

Don’t miss the high-voltage showdown at the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase as Team USA takes on Serbia. Stream it live nationwide on Fubo (free trial) or catch it on FS1 for even more viewing options.