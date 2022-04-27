Only one player came close to scoring 100 goals in a single NHL season, it was a record that shocked everyone, he is a legend like no other player in the league. Check here who scored nearly 100 goals.

Who was the NHL player with the most goals in a season?

The National Hockey League has multiple records set for decades and there are some that are unbreakable. Only four records, related to goals, were broken or set in the 21st century, most other marks remain untouched.

Some records in the NHL are simply amazing, there is Patrick Marleau with his 1779 games and Gordie Howie who is the oldest player to play in the NHL at 52 years old. Other records are set by coaches like Dick Irvin with 77 games coached in the Stanley Cup Final.

But a single player was able to write his name in more than 66 personal records that today are still hard to beat. He is no longer playing, but today's players do not reach his game level back in the 20th century.

Wayne Gretzky with 92 goals in the 1981-82 NHL season, but not only that but he is also the player with the most goals in NHL history with 1016 and the player with the most playoff goals with a total of 122 goals.

Those are just a couple of Gretzky's records, all of those marks were set by him during the 20th century. He played a long 20 years in the league, the same amount of time Tom Brady has playing in the NFL, and Gretzky retired in 1999 as the 'Great One'.

