The future of college sports could change drastically for the next season. According to some reports, North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson and Virginia are trying to make a move from ACC to SEC. This could be a major change for all the parts involved and here is the reason why they are looking to make this change.

College sports could take a sudden drift for next season. It is reportedly that North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson and Virginia are in talks with the Southerneastern Conference (SEC) to join them and leave the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in a bold move that should bring more benefits to both parts.

These are confusing and decisive moments for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). According to SwimSwam, North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson and Virginia have agreed to move to SEC, awaiting for their anwer. The talks are still in early stages, but the recent chance of USC and UCLA, which basically was done in a day, has set a huge precedent in college sports.

It is clear that this move could help SEC to get again into the championship's talk as the Southerneastern Conference has not won a national title since 2016 when Georgia women were victorious. These four universities could bring it back to its greatest times, so it's a win-win situation.

Why are North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson and Virginia trying to move to SEC?

North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson and Virginia have reportedly reached SEC to a potential move because ESPN is trying to void their 20-year broadcast deal with ACC. It's obvious that money is the primary factor for the ones involved as a television deal gives then the facilities to financially subsist.

The souce told SwimSwam that this movement is still uncertain and in early stages, but it could go through soon. It could be a major loss for ACC, but a broadcast deal is very important for those who try to give their students the best conditions possible to compete and win titles each year.