Wimbledon 2023 had several matches suspended. The tournament faced two main causes for the numerous delays like the rain and lighting issues, but the famous curfew was the third explanation for the jammed schedule.

Rain proved to be a persistent problem, leading to match disruptions and a backlog of games. The inclement weather necessitated rescheduling matches, adding pressure to players. However, the traditional curfew the tournament has also caused a shift in potential shocking results.

One notable example of the impact of suspensions was seen in the match between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Murray had a 2-1 sets lead, but the match had to be suspended due to the curfew imposed at Wimbledon. When it resumed the following day, Murray struggled to regain his earlier momentum, eventually losing in a hard-fought five-set battle against Tsitsipas.

What time is the curfew at Wimbledon?

Wimbledon has a curfew at 11 PM local time, which means every match must stop at that time. This isn’t a tradition like the Middle Sunday or wearing white clothes, but instead has to do with a legal agreement with the city where the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is placed.

The curfew was established in 2009, when the Centre Court inaugurated the roof. With the updates in the stadium, matches could now end very late. However, they had to make a compromise to get the approval from the Merton Council for the expansion.

“The 11 p.m. curfew is a Planning Condition applied to balance the consideration of the local residents with the scale of an international tennis event that takes place in a residential area. The challenge of transport connectivity and getting visitors home safely is also a key consideration”, a statement made by Wimbledon states.

Has the curfew at Wimbledon ever been delayed?

There was one time when the common sense prevailed, albeit there wasn’t much need for a huge exception. It was a match involving Murray as well, who had a comfortable lead over Marcos Baghdatis in 2012. The finish time for Murray’s win wasn’t disrespectful towards the locals, considering it ended at 11:02 PM.