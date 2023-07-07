Andy Murray‘s journey at Wimbledon 2023 came to a disappointing end as he narrowly lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round. Murray found himself contemplating the tight margins of a match that ended 7-6, 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in Tsitsipas’ favor, particularly the challenge of making accurate calls on the court.

After resuming the match from the previous day with a 2-1 set advantage, Murray fell short as Tsitsipas mounted a comeback, ultimately securing a hard-fought victory. However, a crucial call during the ninth game after the overnight break raised questions. Especially because the scoreboard was 15-30 with Tsitsipas serving.

Murray expressed his frustration by gesturing towards his box and the line, highlighting his dissatisfaction with the call. In the aftermath of the match, Murray learned that there were doubts about the accuracy of the call. While he acknowledged the value of human line judges for the overall atmosphere, he also noted the importance of accurate technology-based line-calling.

Andy Murray’s outburst against the umpire following exit at Wimbledon 2023

Reflecting on the incident, Murray mentioned the specific shot in question and expressed his belief that it could have had a significant impact on the outcome. He criticized the umpire for making a call that seemed questionable.

“That’s obviously frustrating because I remember. It was like a backhand cross-court return, very short. I probably would have won the point”, Murray said. However, his lack of self-awareness was something else to notice considering he chose not to challenge the call in the moment.

“It was right underneath the umpire’s nose. They shouldn’t be missing that. If they’re unsure, they should let the player know. I assumed the umpire would have made the right call and the lines person I think called it out. You can obviously argue not challenging is a mistake on my part, but ultimately the umpire made a poor call that’s right in front of her”, Murray explained.