Nick Kyrgios has announced that he will not be participating in the 2023 Wimbledon tournament in London. In the previous year, he made it to the Championships final, marking his first-ever Grand Slam final appearance (lost to Novak Djokovic). Unfortunately, he will not have the opportunity to defend his points this year.

The Australian player, who in February pleaded guilty to assault charges that were dismissed, missed the start of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in January. He made his return last month in Stuttgart, where he lost in the first round.

However, he was set to play against David Goffin in the first round of Wimbledon and even shared a cheeky post on Instagram addressing his critics. “Some say I don’t fit in here. I show them my resumé,” he wrote on the caption of a photo of him at the tournament facilities. Check out the reason he’s missing one of the biggest tennis competitions.

Wimbledon 2023: Why did Nick Kyrgios withdraw from the Championships?

“I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year. I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again,” the Australian player wrote on an Instagram story.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist,” he explained in his statement.

He finished: “I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon. I’ll be back, and as always, I appreciate the support from all my fans.”