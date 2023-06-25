Wimbledon 2023: Who is the odds favorite to win the tournament?

Wimbledon 2023 is the long-awaited tournament of the year. After Novak Djokovic took home the Australian Open and Roland Garros, the Serbian legend arrives to the All England Lawn Tennis Club as the male player with most Grand Slams won in history.

Now, Djokovic is looking to break the overall tie he has with Serena Williams and, with all the Open Era debate, finally chase Margaret Court with 24 trophies at the biggest tournaments in tennis.

However, Carlos Alcaraz just won at Queen’s and has recovered the No.1 spot in the world ranking. That’s why, according to the oddsmakers, anything is still possible at Wimbledon.

Who is the favorite in the odds to win Wimbledon 2023?

Novak Djokovic wants to finally conquer the famous Calendar Slam. Winning the four major tournaments in the same year would be just an epic feat. With grass being his favorite surface, Nole is a favorite to win Wimbledon at -155.

Carlos Alcaraz comes next at +300. Though he’s not a great player on grass, the Spanish young star has intrigued the experts after winning at Queen’s his first tournament on that surface. If Rafael Nadal once made the transition from clay, maybe Alcaraz can pull the upset.

The list of favorites includes Daniil Medvedev (+1100), Alexander Zverev (+1400), Jannik Sinner (+1400), Holger Rune (+1400), Felix Auger-Aliassime (+1600) and Nick Kyrgios (+1800).

In fact, according to many players inside the ATP Tour, Kyrgios is seen as the only real threat for Djokovic on grass. However, the Australian sensation hasn’t appeared for many weeks due to injuries.