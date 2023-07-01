Rafael Nadal‘s unquestionable status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time places him in an elite group. From his early breakthrough on the ATP Tour as a tenacious teenager, Nadal has consistently demonstrated his extraordinary skills and competitive spirit. However, he won’t be able to showcase his talent in Wimbledon 2023 because of an injury.

His legendary status is most prominently showcased at Roland Garros, where he clinched his first Grand Slam title at the age of 19. Remarkably, he has amassed 14 titles at the renowned clay court tournament, and his overall Grand Slam count stands at an impressive 22.

Despite encountering formidable rivals such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Nadal’s path to greatness has been hindered by occasional injuries. Sadly, his absence from tournaments this year has been a result of his ongoing recovery.

What is Rafael Nadal’s injury?

Nadal will not play Wimbledon 2023 as he has been dealing with a severe injury. He suffered a grade 2 lesion in the Iliacus Psoas of his left leg with the assumption he was going to miss six to eight weeks. However, the projection has not been on point since his last game was on January 18.

The big news came in May from his own words when he called for a press conference in his tennis Academy to give the fans an update that ended up being unfortunate for the sport. Back then he confirmed he wasn’t going to play Roland Garros in 2023.

However, he also added that his absence was going to be longer than expected. Nadal explained that he is not going to return to the courts this year to do a complete rehab. His intention is to retire in 2024, but he wants to play at the same high level he is accustomed to.