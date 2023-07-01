Despite a recent food poisoning scare, French Open champion and world No.1, Iga Swiatek, is going to participate in Wimbledon 2023. Now, the best player of the moment updated her health status in a press conference.

Swiatek, the first woman in WTA history to maintain a 40-plus week No.1 rank in her initial stint, appears as one of the favorites to win the tournament. But this surface should prompt more challenges compared to what happened in the clay season.

After a successful 2023 season, marked by a third French Open victory, Swiatek has cemented her status as a tennis powerhouse. With a grand slam count of four and a successful title defense streak, Swiatek is poised to bring a thrilling competition to Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek shares health update before Wimbledon 2023

Swiatek had to withdraw from the Bad Homburg Open semi-finals due to suspected food poisoning and fever symptoms. The top-ranked Polish player was slated to play against Victoria Azarenka, but her sudden illness resulted in Azarenka proceeding to Saturday’s final unopposed. Despite her health setback, she assured her readiness to participate in the upcoming Wimbledon tournament.

“I had a really bad night and we did with my conditioning coach like measurements in the morning and they didn’t really look good because I barely slept. I had a stomach ache but I don’t know if that was something wrong or not because later in the day I felt okay. I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be fine“, Swiatek said at the press conference.