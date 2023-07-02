Renowned for his dominance in tennis, Novak Djokovic affirms that his motivational drive comes from within, and not from emerging challengers. The veteran, carrying multiple grand slams to his name, doesn’t rely on the competitive heat from young stars like Carlos Alcaraz to fuel his motivation preparing for Wimbledon 2023.

His inner drive remains his key strength, keeping him on top of his game and ensuring consistent performance. His 2023 French Open title was his 23rd Grand Slam, a record-setting mark that broke the tie he had with Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic is now going after Roger Federer’s record at the All England Club. He hasn’t taken a step back despite missing some tournaments, so he remains at the top of the sport. Now, he expressed his feelings regarding his self-sustaining at a press conference.

Djokovic on his motivation ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Everyone that follows tennis is waiting for a rematch between these players, something that could only happen in the final of Wimbledon 2023. Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in Roland Garros’ semifinals, but the Serbian was largely helped by an injury his opponent suffered. However, he refuses to view him as someone who increases his competitiveness.

“I think it’s impressive everything Alcaraz is doing for someone his age. He’s got Juan Carlos Ferrero, former world No 1, in his corner who can guide him and mentor him. I don’t need to have Carlos or anybody else really to find that extra drive and motivation when I enter Grand Slams because I know that I have to win seven matches to win a title. Whoever I get to face across the net, it doesn’t make a difference for me. I need to do what I need to do”, Djokovic said.