WNBA: Geno Auriemma offers new explanation for why players were ‘beating up’ Caitlin Clark

UConn Huskies women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma discussed Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and explained why she was being 'beaten up' by her WNBA colleagues.

Months after saying Caitlin Clark was being “targeted” by WNBA players, UConn Huskies women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma praised the Indiana Fever star for her trash talk, and saying that it is what “makes her good.”

“I think one of the things that make Caitlin Clark who she is, is the way she is with people. She connects with people and people connect with her,” he said. Before adding: “Now, she talks a lot of s*** on the court. Believe me.”

“People go ‘why is everyone beating Caitlin Clark,’ because she talks a lot of s*** on the court. That’s what makes her good. So she’s not like this angel walking out there and everybody else is beating her up. Nah. She has got a lot to say,” he explained.

These comments seemed to contradict what he said during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” in which he claimed that Clark was being “targeted” by her WNBA peers due to various factors, including her looks, reputation, and the disrespect shown to the WNBA by her fans.

Head coach Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies ( Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“The delusional fan base that follows her disrespected the WNBA players by saying she’s gonna go in that league and tear it apart […] If you’re a WNBA player, or any kind of player, you’re going to say ‘I’m gonna make a statement.’ Targeted by society, by her looks, her reputation, by the disrespect they’ve shown to the league… There’s a huge target in this kid’s back,” he said.

Caitlin Clark’s successful rookie season

Despite Auriemma’s comments, Clark had a successful rookie season with Indiana Fever, not only reaching the playoffs, but also with several historic feats. She was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, receiving 66 out of 67 votes, and became the first rookie since 2008 to be selected for the All-WNBA First Team, joining elite players like A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

Throughout the season, Clark set multiple records, including a WNBA single-season record with 337 assists and rookie records with 769 points and 122 three-pointers made. She recorded the first two triple-doubles by a rookie in league history and led the league in assists per game (8.4), while averaging 19.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

