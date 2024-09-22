WNBA News: Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon sends bold message to A'Ja Wilson after being named MVP

After being unanimously named WNBA MVP, Las Vegas Aces player A'Ja Wilson received an inspiring message from her coach, Becky Hammon.

The WNBA is entering its final stage, and we now know who the MVP of the season is. After 27 years, the winner was selected as the top player unanimously, marking a historic moment for the sport. A’Ja Wilson was chosen without hesitation, and in light of this significant honor, her coach with the Las Vegas Aces, Becky Hammon, dedicated a heartfelt message to her.

The center, who is currently leading the Las Vegas Aces in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks, left no doubt about who should be this season’s MVP. What truly caught everyone’s attention was the unanimous vote she received, a feat that hadn’t happened since 1997.

After the news broke, many in the sports world took notice, and it was none other than her coach, Becky Hammon, who highlighted Wilson’s achievement.

“We always talk about, ‘Make your teammate great, and then in the process you become the greatest,’” Aces coach Becky Hammon said, per ESPN. “A’ja is a great example of that — just making everybody great around her. She’s the greatest, because she’s so authentically committed to that: pulling greatness out of other people.”

Head coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces reacts during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

A’Ja Wilson is the first WNBA player to reach 1,000 points in a season, and she has also set the league record for total rebounds in a season.

Wilson takes home third MVP award

With her selection as MVP, Las Vegas Aces center A’Ja Wilson joins three other players who have won this prestigious trophy three times. They are Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes and Lauren Jackson.

Wilson received all 67 first-place votes for MVP from the gathered news media, finishing ahead of rookie sensation Caitlin Clark and several other players. Napheesa Collier came in second, while Breanna Stewart secured the third most votes. Clark placed fourth in the overall voting.

A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts during the first quarter against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on September 17, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Las Vegas Aces and the playoffs

With a record of 27 wins and 13 losses, Becky Hammon’s team finished second in the Western Conference, trailing only the Minnesota Lynx.

In this way, A’ja Wilson and her teammates will begin their playoff journey this Sunday, facing a tough opponent in the Seattle Storm.