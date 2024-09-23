Trending topics:
WNBA News: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark makes something clear after MVP voting

After her first game in the WNBA Playoffs, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on the MVP voting.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever advances the ball during the second half of a first-round WNBA playoff game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 22, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Sun defeated the Fever 93-69.
© Joe Buglewicz/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever advances the ball during the second half of a first-round WNBA playoff game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 22, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Sun defeated the Fever 93-69.

By Matías Persuh

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark finished in fourth place in the MVP voting, which was unanimously awarded to A’Ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. After her WNBA playoff game against the Sun, Clark shared her thoughts and feelings on the outcome.

Following the defeat to the Connecticut team, one of the league’s stars was questioned by reporters not only about her feelings regarding the game against the Sun but also about finishing fourth in the MVP race.

Understandably, the mood wasn’t the best for discussing topics unrelated to the game. However, the former Iowa player was firm in her response regarding the MVP selection, expressing her thoughts clearly despite the circumstances: “I mean, it’s cool. But at the same time, I don’t really care,” Clark said to reporters.

“You know, my life is very unaffected by that. I’m just going to try to go out there and help my team. Obviously our goal was to get to the playoffs, but I have a belief that we can come in here and we can win this series.”, Clark finally concluded.

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever advances the ball during the second half of a first-round WNBA playoff game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 22, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Sun defeated the Fever 93-69.

First misstep for the Fever

The Indiana Fever‘s debut in the WNBA Playoffs did not go as expected. A tough loss to the Connecticut Sun, with a score of 93-69, leaves them just one defeat away from elimination from the contest.

Once the game concluded, star Caitlin Clark was clear in her response when asked about her team’s performance, expressing her hope to improve their overall play in order to even the series.

Approaching it one game at a time. I think that’s where my focus is,” Clark stated. “But obviously it’s pretty night and day from where we first started. I feel like that’s a lot and something to be proud of and find confidence in.”

“My shot felt right there,” Clark later said. “That’s why it’s so frustrating… when it feels so good.”

Indiana Fever Connecticut Sun

Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Connecticut Sun drives to the rim against Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever during the first half of a first round WNBA playoff game at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 22, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Following the decisive loss to the Sun, coach Christie Sides was straightforward about what her players need to do to secure a victory in the next game. She emphasized the necessary adjustments and focus required for improvement.

“We’ve got to be better defensively,” Sides said.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

