WNBA News: Indiana Fever HC Christie Sides sends clear message to Caitlin Clark after MVP voting

The WNBA has finally announced the winner of this season’s MVP award, marking the first time since 1997 that the voting was unanimous. A’Ja Wilson has taken home the prestigious honor. Meanwhile, Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark secured a well-deserved fourth place in the voting, and her coach at the Indiana Fever, Christie Sides, shared a heartfelt message in her honor.

According to clutchpoints.com, the Fever’s coach expressed her feelings in a conference press about coaching the Rookie of the Year: “I mean, Caitlin is special,”

“Everybody knows that, she’s been special. She came into the best league in the world, the best women’s basketball league in the world. She found her footing. She’s continued to get better. She’s put herself in position to be called one of the best players in the league. That’s incredible for a rookie.”

Undoubtedly, Caitlin Clark’s emergence in the WNBA, alongside Angel Reese, has been one of the best debuts in women’s basketball in years. With her leadership, the Indiana Fever have clinched a playoff spot again, a feat they hadn’t achieved since 2016.

Caitlin Clark finished fourth in MVP voting behind A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and Breanna Stewart. Her Indiana Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell also appeared on the MVP voting list.

Head coach Christie Sides of the Indiana Fever talks with Caitlin Clark #22 in the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 25, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 99-80.

“I coached Elena Delle Donne,” Sides continued, “who was another rookie who got put in the MVP category her first year. But Caitlin is doing extraordinary things, she’s unique. She’s one of the reasons we’re here today.”

Caitlin Clark, rookie of the year

Caitlin Clark’s incredible rookie season in the WNBA captured the attention of both fans and analysts alike. With extraordinary talent and impressive stats that are hard to match for a first-year player in elite U.S. basketball, she hinted that she could win the biggest award of her career with the Indiana Fever.

This is why former University of Iowa player Caitlin Clark has unanimously won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. Her impressive 2024 season also includes spots on the All-WNBA First Team and the All-Rookie Team.

“This is a tremendous honor to be named The Associated Press Rookie of the Year,” Clark said, via The Associated Press. “This recognition wouldn’t be possible without an incredible group of teammates and coaches, and we are looking forward to continuing an exciting regular season in the postseason.”

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the Atlanta Dream on August 26, 2024 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Indiana Fever and the playoffs

After a playoff absence since the 2016 season, the Indiana Fever, led by young star Caitlin Clark, has successfully returned to the postseason, sparking hopes of making a run for the finals.

Next up, they face the always tough Connecticut Sun, who lead the series 1-0 after a decisive first victory of 93-69. Both teams will aim to advance in this best-of-three series.