Wyoming take on Kent State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Wyoming vs Kent State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming and Kent State meet in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Two teams hungry for one last victory before the end of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Wyoming Cowboys have one last chance to close out the season with a big victory after finishing the regular season 6-6 overall and 2-6 in the MWC Mountain Division. The last game of the regular season was a 14-38 loss for the Cowboys against Hawaii at home.

Kent State Golden Flashes lost the MAC conference title to the Northern Illinois Huskies 41-23. But the conference record was good for Kent State at 6-3 and 7-6 overall, plus 3-2 in the last five games of the regular season.

Wyoming vs Kent State: Date

Wyoming and Kent State play for the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Saturday, December 20 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. The Cowboys offense is scoring 23.2 points per game, and the Golden Flashes are the 36th-ranked offense of the season with 32.6 points per game.

Wyoming vs Kent State: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Wyoming vs Kent State at the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

This game for the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Wyoming and Kent State at the Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, December 20, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN

