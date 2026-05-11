Anastasia Potapova’s profile: Age, ranking, career, social media and more about the tennis player

Still one of the most unpredictable stars on the WTA Tour, Anastasia Potapova has gone from junior sensation to headline-maker, building a career filled with big wins, viral moments and steady climbs in the rankings.

For years, Anastasia Potapova has felt like one of the WTA Tour’s biggest “what if” stories — a former junior No. 1 with the talent to beat anyone, but a career shaped by injuries, pressure and constant expectations.

Still only in her 20s, the Russian star continues to reinvent herself, producing the kind of fearless performances that keep her name in the spotlight whenever the tennis world starts counting her out.

Now representing Austria and climbing back into form after another strong stretch on tour, she remains a player capable of changing the conversation around women’s tennis in a matter of days.

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How old is Anastasia Potapova?

Anastasia Potapova is 25 years old. She was born on March 30, 2001, in Saratov, Russia. She turned professional in 2015 and quickly became one of the most promising young players on the WTA Tour.

Anastasia Potapova during the Madrid Open quarter-final match at La Caja Magica (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Despite still being in her mid-20s, she has already built a solid résumé at the professional level, including multiple WTA singles titles and deep runs at major tournaments.

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How tall is Anastasia Potapova?

Anastasia Potapova is 5-foot-7 (1.75 meters) tall. Her height gives her a strong balance between mobility and power, which fits her aggressive playing style. She is known for taking the ball early, dictating rallies from the baseline and generating pace off both wings.

While she is not among the tallest players on the WTA Tour, her athletic movement and timing allow her to compete effectively against bigger hitters. ESPN also lists her playing weight at approximately 126 pounds.

Anastasia Potapova’s social media accounts

Anastasia Potapova is active on several social media platforms, where she shares updates about tournaments, training sessions, travel and personal moments from life on tour. Her main accounts include:

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Instagram: @anapotapovaa

X (formerly Twitter): @Anapotapovaa

She frequently posts behind-the-scenes content from WTA events and interacts with fans throughout the season. Her social media presence has continued to grow as her popularity on tour has increased.

Who is Anastasia Potapova’s coach?

Anastasia Potapova is currently coached by Henner Nehles. He has been part of Potapova’s team during an important stretch of her career, helping her compete consistently on the WTA Tour and return to form after injuries and uneven results.

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Before working with Nehles, she spent much of her development at the Alexander Ostrovsky Academy in Khimki, one of the country’s best-known tennis academies. The training center played a major role in shaping her game from a young age and helped prepare her for the transition.

Her coaching setup has received additional attention during the 2026 season after her surprising semifinal run at the Madrid Open. During that tournament, courtside coaching moments involving Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor also went viral on social media and among tennis fans.

How much prize money has Anastasia Potapova earned?

Anastasia Potapova has earned more than $6.4 million in career prize money on the WTA Tour. Her earnings have steadily increased thanks to strong performances at WTA tournaments and Grand Slams. One of her best financial seasons came in 2024, when she earned more than $1.2 million in prize money.

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Anastasia Potapova during day one of the 2026 Brisbane International (Source: Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Deep tournament runs have also contributed significantly to her total earnings, especially her appearances in WTA 1000 events and Grand Slam tournaments. She has captured three WTA singles titles so far in her career:

Istanbul (2022)

Linz (2023)

Cluj-Napoca / Transylvania Open (2025)

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What is Anastasia Potapova’s current ranking?

Anastasia Potapova is currently ranked No. 38 in the WTA singles rankings as of May 2026. The ranking comes after a strong stretch during the clay-court season, including her historic semifinal run at the Madrid Open.

Her ranking has fluctuated significantly over the past year due to injuries and inconsistent results, but her recent performances helped her climb back toward the Top 30. Earlier in the 2026 season, she briefly dropped outside the Top 90 before quickly regaining momentum with deep tournament runs in Linz, Madrid and Rome qualifying.

The highest singles ranking of her career remains World No. 21, which she achieved in June 2023 after one of the best stretches of her professional career. During that period, she established herself as one of the most dangerous offensive players on tour, winning titles and earning victories over multiple Top 10 opponents.

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Anastasia Potapova’s career highlights

2016 Wimbledon Girls’ Singles Champion: Anastasia Potapova announced herself as one of the top young prospects in tennis after winning the girls’ singles title at Wimbledon Championships. She defeated fellow junior stars throughout the tournament and became one of the most talked-about players of her generation.

Turned professional at just 15 years old: After her junior success, Potapova officially turned pro in 2015. Her rapid rise through the ITF circuit showed her potential early, as she regularly competed against older and more experienced opponents.

First WTA title in Istanbul (2022): Potapova captured her first career WTA singles trophy at the Istanbul Cup. The title marked a major breakthrough moment and confirmed that she could compete consistently at the top level of the women’s game.

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Reached career-high ranking of World No. 21: In June 2023, Potapova achieved the highest singles ranking of her career by climbing to No. 21 in the WTA rankings. The milestone came after several strong performances in WTA events and deep tournament runs.

Won the Linz Open in 2023: Potapova added a second WTA title at the Linz Open, further establishing herself as one of the rising names on tour. Her aggressive baseline game was especially effective on indoor hard courts.

Career-best Grand Slam run at Roland Garros: At the French Open, Potapova reached the fourth round, her best result at a Grand Slam tournament so far. The run included victories over experienced players and highlighted her growing consistency in major events.

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Won the Transylvania Open title in 2025: Potapova earned her third WTA singles title at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, continuing to build momentum in her mid-20s and proving her ability to succeed on multiple surfaces.