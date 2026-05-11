NY Rangers reportedly acknowledge Carson Carels as lone option in 2026 NHL Draft

The New York Rangers may have accepted that Carson Carels is the right selection at No. 5 in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Needless to say, the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery wasn’t kind to the New York Rangers. The Blueshirts held the third-best odds to win the lottery, but ended up with a rough hand as they slid down two pegs to select with the fifth overall pick come June 26. It can still select a fate-shifting prospect for its franchise, but New York is having a rough time accepting they’ll likely miss out on the most-hyped talents.

There are endless possibilities for how the top four picks of the 2026 NHL Draft may unfold, but most reports have the same four players—albeit in different positions—coming off the board first: winger Gavin McKenna, LW/RW Ivar Stenberg, C Caleb Malhotra, and RHD Chase Reid.

Those four are virtually guaranteed to be gone by the time it’s Chris Drury and the Blueshirts’ turn to submit their pick. Corey Pronman of The Athletic believes so, as well. Thus, his mock draft predicts clubs rushing into the defensemen market, with the Rangers being who kickstart the blueliner frenzy by selecting Carson Carels.

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“If the board goes like this to start, I think you will see a run on defensemen, as there is a very good top group of blueliners remaining. Carels’ heavy, competitive style to go with some offense certainly fits what the Rangers like from their defenders,” Pronman stated.

Carson Carels of the Prince George Cougars.

NY Rangers could trade up

Anything can happen. Gavin McKenna could slide down from No. 1 and land with the Rangers, Canucks, or any team that isn’t the Maple Leafs. Somehow, some way, end up a New York Ranger. Still, that isn’t looking all too promising.

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Barring a trade up, likely with the San Jose Sharks (No. 2 pick), the Rangers will likely be limited to selecting a defenseman, as most of the forwards left on the board would be considered reaches at No. 5. Defenders tend to take longer to acclimate into the NHL’s fast-paced action.

It may be a good thing that New York is entering a retool, so the organization has some time to spare and can allow a high-end blueline prospect to properly develop. However, a market like the one in the City That Never Sleeps isn’t exactly renowned for its saint-like patience.

Rangers have time to decide

The 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Thus, the Rangers have enough time to make up their minds and continue evaluating the upcoming class. It’s a game of chutes and ladders—prospects can climb or slide—even though it feels like the top four is set in stone.

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The Blueshirts’ front office has over a month to decide whom it will select with the No. 5 pick in the upcoming draft in Western New York. Who knows? Maybe the Rangers won’t select fifth overall after all and won’t be limited to choosing the best defenseman available.

If that’s the case, Carels could still very well be their pick, but it feels like New York will at least give the trade route a shot or two. Carels is by no means a bad prospect. Fans would love such a pick as the 6-foot-2 left-handed defenseman might turn out to be the best blueliner in this class. However, one can never expect an organization from a city where dreams are made and possibilities are endless to be content with limiting itself to one option.