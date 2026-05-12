NY Yankees’ Gerrit Cole moves closer to return as Aaron Boone offers promising update

Manager Aaron Boone praised Gerrit Cole’s rehab progress after a strong Double-A start, as the New York Yankees ace moves closer to returning.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone delivered a positive update on Gerrit Cole following the right-hander’s latest rehab outing, as the ace continues progressing toward a potential return to the rotation later this month.

“Really good. Ripped his last heater 99 [mph] for another punch. I thought [Sunday] — working on things every time prior, and not that he wasn’t [Sunday], but I think it was a little more of a competitive Gerrit trying to get outs. I thought he threw the ball really well. Stuff was really good. Another good step for him,” Boone said after watching Cole’s rehab start with Double-A Somerset, according to The New York Post.

Cole threw 77 pitches across five innings, striking out eight batters while continuing to build stamina and refine his command during the final stages of his rehab assignment. At the same time, Will Warren could complicate Yankees rotation plans as his strong performances keep adding pressure to the upcoming roster decisions.

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Boone impressed by Cole’s latest rehab outing

Cole’s performance marked another encouraging step in his recovery, as he continues to show improved velocity and consistency across multiple rehab starts. Across five outings, he has allowed just two walks while striking out 22 batters, signaling strong command following his recovery process.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

“I think that’s in a pretty good place. I think he probably stuff-wise ramped it up maybe even another notch [Sunday]. Hopefully now as he continues to build his pitch count, he can continue to do that through his next couple,” Boone added The Yankees are expected to give Cole at least one or two more rehab starts before considering a full return to the major league rotation.

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Cole’s progress and Yankees roster situation

Gerrit Cole’s steady progress keeps him on track for a potential return later this month, depending on how his next rehab appearances unfold as he continues building toward a full workload.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are also monitoring other roster situations. Giancarlo Stanton recently underwent follow-up imaging on his calf injury, with Boone noting that the next step could involve a return to running if recovery continues positively.

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In the meantime, Spencer Jones has remained in the lineup, making his fourth consecutive start since being called up to replace injured rookie Jasson Dominguez, who is sidelined with an AC joint sprain.