NHL fines Avalanche’s Josh Manson with maximum sum for butt-ending Wild’s Michael McCarron

The Department of Player Safety has stepped in with a tone-setting punishment after Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson butt-ended Minnesota Wild's Michael McCarron in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' second round.

Josh Manson was assessed a double-minor penalty for butt-ending Michael McCarron during Game 4 between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As fans across the league complained about the penalization, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety has handed the blueliner a maximum sanction.

“Colorado’s Josh Manson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for butt-ending Minnesota’s Michael McCarron,” the NHL‘s Department of Player Safety announced on its social media, @NHLPlayerSafety.

Though many argued Manson should have been assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for the dangerous maneuver involving the butt end of his stick, several rule analysts agree officials got the call right. However, supplemental discipline was to be expected. Colorado may have escaped with a slap on the wrist, as Manson will not face a suspension and is cleared to play in Game 5 against Minnesota.

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Manson and McCarron will meet again

Fortunately for McCarron, he came away pretty much unscathed from his abrupt meeting with Manson’s butt end. With Manson healthy and eligible to dress as well, the two are set to meet again in Game 5.

Josh Manson butt-ends Michael McCarron.



The play is under review to determine whether there is a penalty or not.



🎥: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/Fk6Bkqm80w — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) May 12, 2026

Needless to say, fans can expect the Wild to respond in some fashion. However, Minnesota can’t lose sight of what really matters or get too carried away in its quest for vengeance. Down 3-1 in the series and with a trip to the Western Conference Final on the line, McCarron knows the stakes far exceed any personal vendetta.

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Avs are one win away from WCF

The best way to get back at Manson and the Avalanche is by coming away with a massive road win to stay alive and drag the Avs back to the Twin Cities. In order to force a Game 6 back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, the Wild must steal one in the Mile High City.

So far, no team has beaten Colorado at Ball Arena in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The last time the Wild won a playoff game in Denver was in Game 7 of their first-round matchup in the 2014 postseason. Since then, they are 10-12-4 in road games against the Avs—all in the regular season.

It’s all easier said than done. As if overcoming a 3-1 deficit wasn’t already a nearly impossible task on its own, doing so against the Presidents’ Trophy winners—with two of the potential three remaining games being played in their own barn, and that same team being Colorado—could well be all she wrote for Minnie.

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