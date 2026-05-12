Why is Florentino Perez calling new elections at Real Madrid three years early?

Florentino Perez stunned the Real Madrid faithful by calling for snap elections on the heels of a trophyless campaign under the managerial duo of Alvaro Arbeloa and Xabi Alonso.

In a stunning move during a recent press conference, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez officially called for early club elections. The decision comes on the heels of a disappointing trophyless campaign and a series of high-profile internal struggles that plagued the team throughout the season.

While the current mandate was not set to expire for another three years, Perez made it clear why he is forcing the issue now. “I am calling for new board elections, and this board, with me at its helm, will be running for re-election,” Perez stated. “Anyone who has been criticizing our leadership or fueling these rumors is welcome to run against me. I am calling these elections to defend the interests of Real Madrid. Some people want to take over our club.”

The move follows a period of immense turmoil for Los Merengues. Between an early exit from the Champions League, a lack of silverware, and the reported physical altercation between stars Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni that ended in fines for both players, the pressure within the club has reached a boiling point.

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Real Madrid’s decision to pivot mid-season by handing the reigns to Alvaro Arbeloa failed to provide the intended spark. The managerial shakeup ultimately yielded no silverware, as the club suffered early exits in both the Copa del Rey and Champions League before a decisive loss to Barcelona allowed their bitter rivals to clinch the LaLiga title.

Florentino Perez and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Perez doubles down on election call

In a move to silence the growing noise surrounding his leadership, Perez issued a defiant message to those questioning his position. “I will leave when someone defeats me in an election. People claim I have cancer, that I want to leave… you want me gone? Fine. I am calling elections, and we will see who can win against me,” Perez added.

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He further emphasized that he is not intimidated by those who disagree with his management of the club. Perez remains resolute in his commitment to protecting the board’s interests while continuing to elevate the club’s global standing.

The president defends his legacy

Perez also pointed to the unprecedented silverware haul during his tenure as a counter-argument to recent criticism. “I am the president with the most titles in the history of this club. The fans are with me. The club members (socios) are with me,“ Perez remarked, highlighting his track record even in the wake of a trophyless season.

In the end, it appears the internal climate at the Bernabeu was the primary hurdle during this disappointing campaign. While fans and stakeholders have voiced their frustration, the focus has now shifted toward turning the page and regrouping for next season.