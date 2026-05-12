Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo starts! The Portuguese star chases the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title

Al Nassr host Al Hilal at Alawwal Park for Matchday 33 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. This match represents a massive opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to capture his first official trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia.
Al Nassr find themselves with a golden opportunity to secure the championship with a simple victory at home in front of their fans, even with one game still remaining in the season.
However, standing in their way is Karim Benzema’s side, who refuses to concede the championship just yet. With a game in hand, Al Hilal still possess the mathematical chance to snatch the title away from Ronaldo at the finish line.
Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, with a specialization in soccer, NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he first established himself as a writer. Throughout his career, Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like the French Open. His ability to report on real-time events and perform well under pressure has made him a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, bringing his expertise in soccer, NBA, and tennis to deliver original content while providing live coverage of important events.