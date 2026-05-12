Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo starts! The Portuguese star chases the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr take on Al Hilal in a high-stakes clash for the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title. Stay tuned here for live, minute-by-minute updates of this massive encounter!

Al Nassr host Al Hilal at Alawwal Park for Matchday 33 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. This match represents a massive opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to capture his first official trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr find themselves with a golden opportunity to secure the championship with a simple victory at home in front of their fans, even with one game still remaining in the season.

However, standing in their way is Karim Benzema’s side, who refuses to concede the championship just yet. With a game in hand, Al Hilal still possess the mathematical chance to snatch the title away from Ronaldo at the finish line.