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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo starts! The Portuguese star chases the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr take on Al Hilal in a high-stakes clash for the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title. Stay tuned here for live, minute-by-minute updates of this massive encounter!

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema of Al Hilal.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema of Al Hilal.

Al Nassr host Al Hilal at Alawwal Park for Matchday 33 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. This match represents a massive opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to capture his first official trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr find themselves with a golden opportunity to secure the championship with a simple victory at home in front of their fans, even with one game still remaining in the season.

However, standing in their way is Karim Benzema’s side, who refuses to concede the championship just yet. With a game in hand, Al Hilal still possess the mathematical chance to snatch the title away from Ronaldo at the finish line.

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at Alawwal Park!

Today's referees

Donatas Rumsas has been appointed to officiate the clash between Al Nassr and Al Hilal. He will be joined on the field by Aleksandr Radius and Mangirdas Mirauskas, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Donatas Rumsas (LTU)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Aleksandr Radius (LTU)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Mangirdas Mirauskas (LTU)
  • Fourth official: Majed Al Shamrani (SAU)
  • VAR: Donatas Simenas (LTU)

Al Hilal lineup confirmed!

Al Hilal's starting XI: Yassine Bounou; Theo Hernandez, Hassan Al Tambakti, Moteb Al Harbi, Nasser Al Dawsari, Ruben Neves, Mohamed Kanno, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Al Dawsari, Malcom, Karim Benzema.

Al Nassr lineup confirmed!

Al Nassr's starting XI: Bento; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Ali Al-Amri, Iñigo Martinez; Marcelo Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane; Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr with a golden opportunity

Al Nassr face three different scenarios for today's game. If they secure a victory in this match, they will be crowned Saudi Pro League champions with one game to spare.

In the event of a draw, they must win their final match against Damac to claim the title. However, should they lose, Al Hilal could snatch the championship away by winning both of their remaining fixtures.

Kickoff time and where to watch

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal will get underway at Alawwal Park at 2:00 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the USA. The others options to enjoy the game are: DFox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX One.

Al Nassr and Al Hilal clash in 2025-26 Saudi Pro League Matchday 33

Welcome to our live blog of the Saudi Pro League! Al Nassr host Al Hilal at Alawwal Park, with Cristiano Ronaldo aiming to lift his first official trophy in Saudi Arabia.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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