Casper Ruud fires back at critics of Jannik Sinner’s playing style

While Jannik Sinner has faced his share of critiques regarding his stoic demeanor on court, fellow pro Casper Ruud recently chimed in on the conversation, noting that the world No. 1 often resembles a 'robot.'

Ahead of his Italian Open debut, Jannik Sinner has found himself at the center of a debate on the ATP Circuit. While some critics have labeled the Italian star’s clinical playing style as “robotic,” Casper Ruud was quick to defend the world No. 1 against those critiques.

“I see a lot of people saying he’s a bit too much of a robot. When you realize how difficult tennis is, if you can make it look robotic, it shows how good you are,” Ruud told the media as tournament play kicked off Sunday.

As Sinner continues to cement his place in tennis history—dominating across multiple surfaces—his peers are increasingly looking to his consistency as the gold standard for the modern game.

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After matching Roger Federer’s mark for the longest Masters winning streak with his victory at the Madrid Open, Sinner remains the primary talking point of the tour. Now, all eyes are on the young phenom to see if he can carry this momentum into a high-stakes run at the French Open.

Ofner's reaction to that dropshot 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/B2B1KlbFod — jannik sinner files (@jannik_files) May 9, 2026

Ben Shelton joins the chorus of praise

Alongside Ruud, American star Ben Shelton also weighed in on Sinner’s recent form and the criticism surrounding his efficiency. “I’ve played him a lot when he’s been hot, and he’s caught fire again. Greatness is defined by what you do over a calendar year. The level he’s sustained tournament after tournament is what’s truly impressive,” Shelton remarked.

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With both players vocal in their admiration, Sinner enters the upcoming draw as the undisputed main attraction and the heavy favorite to hoist the trophy on home soil.

Sinner reflects on home-court emotions

With the world No. 1 focused on a deep run in Rome, Sinner shared a rare personal moment regarding having his parents in the stands for his debut. “It’s very nice; I don’t get to see them as often as other players might. I’m very happy to share these moments with them. They’re wonderful parents,“ Sinner told reporters.