Jannik Sinner emulates Roger Federer's and Serena Williams' incredible feat this season

Jannik Sinner closed his incredible 2024 season with the Davis Cup win. However, he achieved a feat that only Roger Federer and Serena Williams had achieved this century.

Jannik Sinner joined an elite club on Sunday, becoming only the second men’s tennis player in the Open Era, after Roger Federer in 2005, to go undefeated in straight-set losses throughout the entire season. Meanwhile, Serena Williams also achieved the feat in 2013. Being the only other player to do so this century.

The 23-year-old Italian competed in a staggering 78 singles matches this year, winning an impressive 72 of them. His success culminated in a historic Davis Cup victory, where he clinched the title for Italy with a decisive win over Tallon Griekspoor.

Sinner’s 2024 season was nothing short of extraordinary. He captured eight ATP titles, including two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and the US Open. As well as the ATP Finals, becoming the first player to win two Slams, the Finals and the Davis in the same year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sinner and Berrettini conquer the Davis Cup

Italy secured a historic double victory in the world of tennis, clinching both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup titles in Malaga, Spain. It’s the first time that both tournaments took place the same week and in the same city.

Advertisement

L-R) Filippo Volandri, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli of Italy lift the Davis Cup Trophy after their teams victory during the Davis Cup Final

Advertisement

In the Davis Cup final, Matteo Berrettini and Sinner led Italy to a convincing win over the Netherlands. Berrettini set the tone with a dominant performance over Botic van de Zandschulp, while Sinner clinched the title with a hard-fought victory over Tallon Griekspoor.

Advertisement

see also Taylor Fritz’s bold claim about what Sinner and Alcaraz are doing better than the ‘Big 3’

Meanwhile, Italy’s women’s team, led by Jasmine Paolini, also triumphed in the Billie Jean King Cup. Paolini, a standout performer in both singles and doubles, played a crucial role in Italy’s fifth Billie Jean King Cup title.

The shadow: Sinner’s doping case

Jannik Sinner’s 2024 season was marred by a doping controversy. In March, he tested positive for a banned substance, clostebol, on two separate occasions. Sinner attributed the positive tests to accidental contamination through a medicated cream used by his physiotherapist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An independent tribunal cleared him of wrongdoing, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) subsequently appealed the decision. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to make a final ruling on the case in the coming months.