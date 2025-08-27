Mattia Bellucci’s profile: Age, height, love life, career milestones and all about the tennis player

From the clay courts of northern Italy to the demanding stages of the ATP circuit, Mattia Bellucci is steadily shaping his own path in tennis. His presence is not yet wrapped in global spotlight, but his progress has begun to attract growing attention.

Known for his sharp left-handed play and patient construction of points, he has become a name to watch among the younger crop of Italians making noise on tour. His rise mirrors the country’s recent surge of talent pushing into the tennis conversation.

Beyond rankings and results, his story carries layers still unfolding—his family roots, personal life, and steady list of milestones hint at both dedication and resilience. His career feels like a chapter just beginning to turn.

How old is Mattia Bellucci?

Born on June 1, 2001, Mattia Bellucci recently celebrated his 24th birthday—a milestone that finds him entering the key developmental phase for a professional tennis player. His age places him in the midst of the “mid-20s crescendo,” a time when promise begins to crystallize into tangible results.

Mattia Bellucci returns a shot against Alex Michelsen during day 5 of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2024. (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

How tall is Mattia Bellucci?

Standing at roughly 1.75 m (5 ft 9 in), Mattia Bellucci’s stature might not be imposing in tennis terms—but his left-handed game and two-handed backhand lend precision and rhythm to his style, more clever than physical.

Is Mattia Bellucci single?

Unlike many of his peers whose off-court lives make as many headlines as their matches, Mattia Bellucci has chosen the quieter path. There are no official statements, social media hints, or media reports tying him to a romantic partner, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

This silence, however, is not unusual for a young player still carving out his place on the professional circuit. Between the demands of travel, tournaments, and training, he seems focused entirely on tennis.

Who is Mattia Bellucci’s coach?

Mattia Bellucci’s ascent in tennis is closely tied to the mentorship of Fabio Chiappini, who took over as his primary coach in early 2022. Chiappini, a seasoned coach and co-founder of the Mxp Tennis Academy, has been instrumental in refining his game, emphasizing mental consistency and emotional resilience.

Mattia Bellucci plays a forehand against Oliver Crawford during the Gentlemen’s Singles first round match on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025. (Source: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Before Chiappini, he was coached by his father, Fabrizio Bellucci, a tennis coach in a club on the outskirts of Milan. He started playing tennis with him at the age of four and continued under his guidance until he was 18 or 19.

In addition, he also collaborates with Paolo Moretti, a former Italian Davis Cup player. This trio forms a robust support system, blending experience, tactical insight, and emotional coaching to nurture his growth on the ATP Tour.

Mattia Bellucci’s career highlights

2022 – Challenger breakthroughs: His name began to echo beyond Italy after victories at Challenger tournaments in Saint-Tropez and Vilnius. Those wins lifted him quickly up the rankings and established him as more than a local prospect.

2023 – Grand Slam debut and Cassis title: Qualifying for his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open marked a career checkpoint. Later that year, his triumph in Cassis added a third Challenger trophy to his résumé, confirming his consistency at that level.

2024 – Upsets that caught attention: At the Atlanta Open, he stunned the tour by beating Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas—both Top-10 players—en route to his first ATP semifinal. It was the kind of week that can redefine a career, turning potential into recognition.

