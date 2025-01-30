Novak Djokovic reveals details of possible retirement: ‘I’m thinking about it’

Novak Djokovic kicked off the 2025 season in a remarkable fashion, dazzling fans with his extraordinary tennis at the Australian Open despite being 37 years old. However, his campaign took an unexpected turn when he withdrew during the semifinals due to a physical issue.

After defeating Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling quarterfinal match, the Serbian legend couldn’t maintain the same pace against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. Djokovic retired after dropping the first set in a tiebreak, 7-6.

The abrupt end to Djokovic’s Australian Open run, considered by many as one of the greatest players of all time, sparked frustration among spectators, with a portion of the crowd choosing to boo the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Amid the fallout and as Djokovic prepares for future tournaments, he was asked about his retirement—how and when it might happen. Speaking to GQ Sports, Djokovic gave a surprising and revealing answer.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the court after retiring from the Australian Open. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Djokovic about his retirement plans

“I am thinking about how I want to end it and when do I want to end it. No, I’m going to take that back. I do think about more how than when. When I’m not thinking about it as of yet so intensely,” Djokovic said.

“How I would like to end it? I feel if I start to lose more and feel like there is a bigger gap, that I start to have more challenges in overcoming those big obstacles in big Slams, then I’ll probably call it a day,” he added. “But right now, I’m still okay, keep continuing”.

The Serbian star also reflected on how he plans to manage his career moving forward. “In order for me to keep going, I have to reduce the amount of tournaments I play and just focus on a select few. I don’t think I’ll play only four Slams and the Davis Cup. I think I’ll play at least a lead-up tournament or two before Slams. Particularly on clay”.

Djokovic also addressed public perceptions about his eventual farewell from the sport. “Both publicly and privately, a lot of people told me they think it’s best if you leave on a high, which I understand, don’t get me wrong, I do understand that,” he explained. “But if I still physically am capable and I still feel like I can beat the best players in the world in Grand Slams—why would I want to stop now?”

McEnroe and Zverev defend Djokovic after Australian Open exit

American tennis legend John McEnroe came to Djokovic’s defense following his mid-match withdrawal against Zverev and criticized those who chose to boo him. “They can’t possibly be booing him,” McEnroe said during Channel 9’s broadcast of the match. “Please! He’s won this 10 times, for god’s sake. Unreal. The guy is a battler. Him and Rafa [Nadal] have dug deeper than any two players I’ve ever seen”.

Zverev, Djokovic’s opponent in the semifinal, also spoke out in support of the Serbian star during his post-match interview. “The very first thing I want to say is please, guys, don’t boo a player when he goes out with an injury,” the German stated.

“I know everyone paid for tickets and everyone wants to see, hopefully, a great five-set match,” Zverev added. “But Novak Djokovic is someone who has given this sport absolutely everything for the past 20 years”.