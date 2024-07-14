England continues their ridiculous streak of not winning titles. England lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain 2-1. The Three Lions have not won a title since the 1966 FIFA World Cup, a streak that is both shocking and ridiculous.

England have lost another final, marking yet another huge blow for a program that fancies itself as one of the best in the world. Gareth Southgate’s side fought valiantly, but Spain were able to score a late winner in the 86th minute, once again robbing England of a national team title.

During Gareth Southgate’s era as head coach of England, the English have returned to playing championship matches: a Euro Cup final defeat in 2020, a quarterfinal appearance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and now another Euro Cup final defeat in 2024.

Despite having a very talented side, Southgate’s England has come up short but also cemented itself as one of the top national teams in the world.

England’s title drought

England’s title drought since their 1966 FIFA World Cup victory has been notable. From various Euros and World Cup tournaments, the English have not been able to achieve success since the days of the Beatles.

In total, 21,169 days have come and gone since England won a championship of any kind. This drought is being labeled as the “England Curse.” Will the 2026 World Cup finally be the title that snaps England’s unlucky streak?