With England losing to Spain at the UEFA Euro 2024 final, many wonder for how long manager Gareth Southgate will continue to coach the Three Lions. Find out more details about his contract and future.

England once again came close, but they once again fell short from the continental glory. With the loss to Spain at the UEFA Euro 2024 final, the future of coach Gareth Southgate at the helm of the team looks like a situation to watch.

Southgate’s current contract with England runs out in December, but it looks like the English FA is planning to extend the manager’s deal for the years to come, at least until the 2026 World Cup.

Before the Euro 2024 final, The Telegraph reported the FA wanted Southgate to continue coaching England regardless of the result against Spain. But now that the Three Lions lost, we’ll have to wait and see whether the front office still wants this.

Gareth Southgate admitted Euro 2024 could be his last chance with England

Speaking to German outlet Bild ahead of this year’s European Championship, Southgate admitted that anything short of an English triumph in Germany could cost him the job with the national team.

Gareth Southgate, Manager of England.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. So maybe it is the last chance. I think around half the national coaches leave after a tournament — that’s the nature of international football,” said Southgate before the Euros. “I’ve been here almost eight years now and we’ve come close. You can’t constantly put yourself in front of the public and say, ‘A little more please’, as at some point people lose faith.”

Southgate’s record as England manager

In eight years in charge of the English national team, manager Gareth Soutghate has recorded 64 victories, 20 draws, and 19 losses in 103 games coached. Here’s his record at major international tournaments with England: