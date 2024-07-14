Once again England is unable to reach its first title at Euro 2024, suffering a shocking defeat against Spain.

Spain become Euro 2024 champions by beating England 2-1 in the Final: Funniest Memes and Reactions

Euro 2024 has a new champion: Spain. This time, La Roja defeated England in the Euro 2024 final, and fans reacted with some hilarious memes. England also succumbed to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on penalties.

England was considered one of the main candidates to win Euro 2024. Led by Jude Bellingham, the English squad was able to win the final, however, the fate was different and they were defeated 2-1 by Spain.

England coach Gareth Southgate’s approach was criticized throughout the tournament, due to non-offensive approaches throughout Euro 2024, in addition, the English national team has great players and could not be crowned champion once again.

