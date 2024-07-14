Euro 2024 has a new champion: Spain. This time, La Roja defeated England in the Euro 2024 final, and fans reacted with some hilarious memes. England also succumbed to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on penalties.
England was considered one of the main candidates to win Euro 2024. Led by Jude Bellingham, the English squad was able to win the final, however, the fate was different and they were defeated 2-1 by Spain.
England coach Gareth Southgate’s approach was criticized throughout the tournament, due to non-offensive approaches throughout Euro 2024, in addition, the English national team has great players and could not be crowned champion once again.
England loses to Spain at Euro 2024 final: the funniest memes and reactions
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.