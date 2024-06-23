Hungarian footballer Barnabas Varga suffered a serious head injury in the UEFA Euro2024 game between Hungary and Scotland. The striker had to be stretchered off unconscious.
The incident occurred when Dominik Szoboszlai sent a cross into the Scottish box in the 67th minute and striker Varga went for the ball and collided with goalkeeper Angus Gunn.
After the tragic event, the match was stopped for a while and the Hungarian players formed a barrier around their teammate who was lying on the ground.
Hungary finish Euro 2024 with a win but thoughts are with Varga
The match continued after the shocking event, with Martin Adam coming in for the stricken Barnabas Varga. The referee added 10 minutes and, in the last play of the match, Kevin Csoboth scored after a pass from Roland Sallai to seal the 1-0 and leave Scotland out of UEFA Euro 2024. Kevin Csoboth dedicated his last-minute winner to his teammate Barnabas Varga.
Hungary still has a chance to qualify to the knockout stage as a possible best third-place finisher, but the thoughts of all Hungarians are with their striker Barnabas Vargas now.
