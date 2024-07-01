Romania are set to clash with the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. Fans in the United States and across the globe won't want to miss a second of this thrilling match. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live.

Romania vs Netherlands: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Romania are gearing up to face the Netherlands in a high-stakes Round of 16 game at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. U.S. fans, get ready for an unmissable match that you can catch on traditional TV or through live streaming. Don’t miss a second of the action—tune in on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

[Watch Romania vs Netherlands live in the USA on ViX]

After a shocking 3-2 defeat to Austria in one of the most thrilling group stage matches of Euro 2024, the Netherlands find themselves in an unexpected third place. Despite this setback, their four-point tally secured them a spot in the Round of 16 as one of the best third-place teams, keeping their title hopes alive.

However, the Dutch team must significantly elevate its level, having displayed vulnerabilities in their first three matches. Romania, the underdogs in this encounter, are well aware of these weaknesses and are confident in their ability to challenge the Netherlands. Buoyed by their performance against Ukraine, Romania believe they have the tools to pull off an upset and advance further in the tournament.

Romania vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (July 3)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (July 3)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (July 3)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Romania: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Romania vs Netherlands in the USA

The Netherlands, heavy favorites, are set to battle a Romanian squad determined to pull off an upset in the round of 16 at Euro 2024. Catch all the action live in the U.S. on ViX Premium, with subscription plans starting at just $4.99!

Denis Dragus of Romania – IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, promises to be the summer’s premier soccer event, showcasing Europe’s top teams and star players. ViX Premium holds exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights for all 51 matches, including the highly anticipated clash between Romania and the Netherlands.

Romania vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT Canvas

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Romania: VOYO, Pro TV

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.