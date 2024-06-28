Spain will play against Georgia for the Euro 2024 round of 16. Here, you can explore the potential lineups for this intriguing match.

Spain and Georgia are set to face off in the Euro 2024 Round of 16. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the probable lineups for both teams, including formations and key players expected to feature in the match.

[Watch Spain vs Georgia live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Through a series of good results and strong performances, Spain have consolidated its status as a title contender, and it is not unreasonable to say that they are now the main favorites, even ahead of England and Germany, who were seen as the top candidates before the tournament began.

However, everything can change in just one game. Georgia, their opponents, have delivered one of the biggest surprises of Euro 2024. Against all odds, Georgia defeated CR7‘s Portugal 2-0 and achieved a historic qualification to the Round of 16. Although they are the underdogs in this game, they believe they can replicate their performance against Portugal and continue making history.

Spain probable lineup

Thanks to their good performances, Spain are one of the candidates for the title and will seek to revalidate their favoritism.

Spain possible lineup: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Georgia probable lineup

Georgia are going for a historic qualification to the quarterfinals knowing that they face some of the toughest rivals in the tournament.

Georgia possible lineup: Mamardashvili; Tsitaishvili, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Kakabadze; Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.