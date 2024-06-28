England will face Slovakia for the Euro 2024 round of 16. Here, you can explore the potential lineups for this intriguing match.

England and Slovakia will clash in the Euro 2024 round of 16. In this article, we offer a detailed analysis of the probable lineups for both teams, including formations and key players likely to feature in the match.

England faced a much more challenging group stage than anticipated before the start of the tournament. Despite this, they managed to meet expectations and secured first place with 5 points out of a possible 9. They remain one of the top contenders for the title and aim to continue proving their worth.

To advance, they must overcome the tough obstacle presented in the round of 16. Slovakia are widely seen as the great revelation of Euro 2024, especially after their victory against Belgium. Although considered the underdogs, the Slovaks know that with a strong performance, they could defeat England and achieve a historic qualification to the quarterfinals.

England probable lineup

Knowing that they are one of the main candidates, England will seek to make their favoritism prevail and win this round of 16 duel.

England possible lineup: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Stones, Trippier; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Slovakia probable lineup

Slovakia, with the certainty that they are the underdogs, are in search of a surprise against England.

Slovakia possible lineup: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin.