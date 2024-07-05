Kolo Muani relived his worst nightmare during the match between France and Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024.

Kolo Muani was marked forever during the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final when, in the last play of the match, he went one-on-one against Dibu Martinez. It was the key moment to defeat Lionel Messi and Argentina.

However, Muani’s shot struck the goalkeeper’s leg, and the game went to a penalty shootout. The outcome of that story is well known. Messi lifting the trophy after a thriller.

Now, during the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024 against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, Muani repeated almost the same sequence in the second half. He was alone to score the goal but missed in front of Diogo Costa’s charge.

Video: Kolo Muani’s missed chance at 2022 World Cup final