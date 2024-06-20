England are favorites to win the UEFA Euro 2024. However, things could get really complicated toward the Round of 16 after the game against Denmark.

England are one of the biggest favorites to win the UEFA Euro 2024 although they have never hoisted that trophy in history. After being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup by Kylian Mbappe and France, the Three Lions are looking for redemption.

Gareth Southgate has a roster full of stars such as Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold or Kyle Walker.

In their debut against Serbia, England left a lot of doubts. Their first minutes were great taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal by Bellingham, but, the rest of the game, they suffered to preserve the advantage and showed many flaws especially on defense.

What happens if England win against Denmark in UEFA Euro 2024?

If England get a win against Denmark, they would reach six points in Group C securing a place in the Round of 16. Furthermore, after the 1-1 draw between Serbia and Slovenia, the Three Lions will also clinch first place with a victory at Frankfurt.

In that scenario, England will have nothing to play for against Slovenia in their final match at Cologne on Tuesday and could rest a lot of starters toward the next stage of the tournament.

UEFA Euro 2024: What happens if England lose against Denmark today?

If England lose to Denmark in Group C of the UEFA Euro 2024, they could be at risk of being eliminated with three points after two matches. As a consequence, Jude Bellingham and his teammates will have to get at least a point in the final game against Slovenia to avoid any trouble.

The first and second place of each group advance to the Round of 16. Also, the four best third places overall get a ticket to the next stage. With only three points, England would have almost every scenario available including the shocking possibility of being out of the tournament with another loss in their final match.

However, if England end at three points, there might be a slight chance to get through depending on what happens in other groups. In that situation, goal difference could be crucial.

What happens if England tie with Denmark in UEFA Euro 2024?

If England and Denmark tie, that changes things completely for Southgate and his players. With four points in the tournament, they would almost be a lock in the Round of 16. Only a miracle could prevent that as historically four points are enough to advance under the current Euro’s format.

In that situation, the group will look like this before the final game: England (4 points), Slovenia (2 points), Denmark (2 points) and Serbia (1 point). All teams alive.