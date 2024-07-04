Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is not part of Germany's squad for the Euro 2024 tournament, including the high-stakes quarter-final clash against Spain.

Why is Serge Gnabry not playing for Germany vs Spain in Euro 2024 quarter-finals?

Germany and Spain, both three-time UEFA Euro champions, are set to face off in a thrilling quarter-final match to determine who continues their journey toward a fourth title. However, Germany will be without the talents of Serge Gnabry for this pivotal game.

When Julian Nagelsmann announced Germany’s squad for UEFA Euro 2024, many were shocked to see the absence of Bayern Munich’s prolific forward Serge Gnabry.

The reason behind Gnabry’s omission is a muscle rupture in the biceps femoris of his left leg, which he suffered nearly two months ago. This injury occurred during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid, a match in which Bayern Munich lost 2-1.

Who will Germany or Spain play in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals?

The winner of the Germany vs. Spainquarter-final will advance to face the winner of the match between France vs. Portugal. The semifinal will took place on Tuesday, July 9. This bracket is undoubtedly the toughest in the tournament.

On the other side of the bracket, Switzerland will take on England, and the Netherlands will face Turkey. The winners of these quarter-finals will meet in the semifinal on Wednesday, July 10.