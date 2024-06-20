Italy are defending champions in the UEFA Euro 2024. However, they could be at risk after second game in Group B against Spain.

What happens if Italy lose, win or tie today with Spain in UEFA Euro 2024?

Italy are not favorites to win the UEFA Euro 2024 even as defending champions. That’s because they lost the Finalissima against Lionel Messi and Argentina and then failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

As a consequence, Roberto Mancini was out as coach and Luciano Spalletti took over after giving Napoli their first title in Serie A in more than three decades. He is change charge of a rebuilding process for the famous Azzurri with many young player.

In their debut against Albania, Italy suffered a lot when they received the fastest goal in Euros history. Nedim Bajrami scores just 23 seconds following the initial whistle.

What happens if Italy win against Spain in UEFA Euro 2024?

If Italy win against Spain, they would reach six points in Group B and will officially advance to the Round of 16. Furthermore, after the 2-2 draw between Croatia and Albania, they would have great chances to finish as first place.

Their final match of the group stage will be next Monday against Croatia and Luka Modric at Leipzig.

What happens if Italy lose today against Spain in UEFA Euro 2024?

If Italy lose to Croatia in Group B of the UEFA Euro 2024, elimination is a huge possibility with only three points after two matches. Then, that blockbuster matchup against the Croatian squad will define everything.

However, if Italy finishes the group stage with three points, a little bit of help from Spain against Albania could send them to the next round depending on what happens in the other sectors.

It’s important to remember that, under the current format with 24 participants in the Euros, the first and second place of each group advance to the Round of 16 and the four best third places overall aldo get a ticket to the next stage.

What happens if Italy draw with Spain in UEFA Euro 2024?

If Italy and Spain tie, Luciano Spalletti and his players would be really close of a ticket to the Round of 16. In the history of UEFA Euro, with third places qualifying, 4 points should be enough.