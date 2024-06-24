Italy play Croatia in the Group B finale today in a crucial game for their UEFA Euro 2024 aspirations. Find out here what happens if the Azzurri win, draw or lose.

With the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage coming to an end, Italy and Croatia will battle it out for a knockout stage berth today. Spain have already secured a place in the next round, so there’s only one ticket to the last 16 left in Group B.

The reigning champions are currently second in the group, so they depend on themselves to keep their continental aspirations alive. The Azzurri, however, know that even the slightest slip could prove costly.

Croatia, on the other hand, have no margin for error. A slow start to the group stage leaves Luka Modric and company on the verge of an early exit, but they still have a chance to redeem themselves. Will they do so?

What happens if Italy beat Croatia?

The defending champs hold their destiny in their own hands. A victory over Croatia would see Italy qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024 knockout stages as they would reach six points. Albania and Croatia are currently tied with one point each.

Riccardo Calafiori of Italy in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Spain and Italy at Arena AufSchalke on June 20, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

What happens if Italy and Croatia draw?

A draw could also see Italy advance in the European Championship. If Albania don’t beat Spain, the Azzurri would finish second, but if Spain lose, the goal differential with Albania would come into play. Even if Italy drop to third place, they could advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

What happens if Italy lose to Croatia?

A loss to Croatia could leave Italy out of the Euro 2024 depending on other results: if Albania also win, Italy would finish bottom of the group, with no chances of qualifying for the next round. But if they finish third, their Euro campaign might not be over.

Euro 2024 Group B standings