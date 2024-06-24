The Netherlands face Austria in the final match of Group D with a strong chance of qualifying for the knockout round of UEFA Euro 2024.

The UEFA Euro 2024 group stage is coming to an end and in Group D, the Netherlands will be playing againstAustria to determine who will take the first place in the group.

The team coached by Ronald Koeman is in its group with the same points as France, but in first position due to having more goals scored. The 2-1 win over Poland gives them a one-goal lead over France (1-0 against Austria), and the 0-0 draw with France puts them ahead of Les Bleus in the standings.

So, even though they are almost qualified, the Netherlands will have to take the match against Austria seriously if they want to qualify for the knockout round in first place.

What happens if the Netherlands beat Austria?

With a win over Austria, the Dutch will already qualify but, in case France also win, they will have to wait for the result of the match to see who will take first place on goal difference.

What happens if the Netherlands and Austria draw?

If the match between Austria and the Netherlands ends in a draw, the Dutch will qualify for the next round but will have to wait for the other match in their group to see if they qualify in first or second place.

What happens if the Netherlands lose to Austria?

If Austria wins against the Netherlands, the Dutch will still have a chance to qualify as best third-placed team or second place depending on the outcome of the match between France and Poland.

If France wins, they will finish at the third place, but if Poland wins, they will have the same points as France and will decide who qualifies by higher goal difference.