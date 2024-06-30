Talented Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is not part of the French national team squad and is missing the entire Euro 2024 tournament, including the Round of 16 match against Belgium.

Why is Raphael Varane not playing for France vs Belgium in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

France is one of the favorites to win UEFA Euro 2024, aiming to redeem themselves after narrowly missing out on the title in 2016. Raphael Varane, who played a pivotal role in their 2018 World Cup triumph, will not be available for the match against Belgium.

Kylian Mbappe’s team kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a solid 1-0 win over Austria, positioning them as strong contenders. Consecutive draws against the Netherlands and Poland secured their place in the Round of 16, finishing second in their group behind Austria.

While Raphael Varane’s absence initially appeared to be a potential issue for France, William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano stepped up with strong defensive performances, ensuring Varane’s presence wasn’t missed.

Raphael Varane out of the match against Belgium

The reason Raphael Varane will not feature in the Round of 16 match against Belgium is his retirement from the French national team, announced two months after the Qatar 2022 World Cup final.

Raphael Varane of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The 29-year-old player, ended his decade-long international career with Les Bleus after winning a World Cup and the UEFA Nations League. He announced his retirement on social media, expressing his pride in representing France:

“Every time I put on that special blue jersey, I felt an immense sense of pride, a duty to give my all, to play my heart out, and to win every time we took the field. I’ve been thinking about it for several months, and I’ve decided that it’s the right time to retire from international soccer.”