Once the Euro 2024 semi-finals are over, there will only be one game left in the competition: the grand final on July 14.

Euro 2024has entered the definition stage, where the semifinalists will battle for a place in the final next Sunday, July 14. Unlike in tournaments of great relevance in world football, those who fall in the semis will not play a match to obtain third place, respecting a long-standing tradition in this competition.

The last time a third-place match was played at the European Championship was in 1980, when the tournament was called the European Nations Championship. Since that edition of the European Championship, Italy’s. The Czech Republic, at that time recognized as Czechoslovakia, has the honor of being recognized as the last third-placed team in the European continental tournament after beating Italy on penalties (9-8)

Unlike other international tournaments such as the World Cup, Copa America or Africa Cup of Nations, Euro 2024 will not have a match for third and fourth place. This tradition dates back to 1980, when the competition was still known as the European Nations Championship.

Reasons why there is no match for third place at Euro 2024

This is due to the lack of interest generated in the teams defeated in the semifinals to continue participating in a tournament that does not have the motivation of the great trophy, instead of returning to the venue so that the players can return to their respective clubs or go on vacation.

A fan of Germany holds up an inflatable trophy as he enjoys the pre match atmosphere with fans prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Hungary. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Euro 2024 final will be played this Sunday, July 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, where the finalists will face each other for the coveted trophy of Europe.