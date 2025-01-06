Which WNBA stars are competing in Unrivaled? Full league rosters

As the WNBA starts in March, women’s basketball will have the chance to see the biggest talents in action in Unrivaled, a groundbreaking women’s basketball league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is set to launch its inaugural season on January 17, 2025, in Miami.

This innovative league introduces a 3-on-3, full-court format, offering fans an exciting new way to engage with the sport during the traditional offseason. The season will span eight weeks, with games scheduled on Monday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

The league comprises six teams, each featuring a mix of seasoned veterans and emerging talents from the WNBA. While some names such as Caitlin Clark, A’Ja Wilson or Kelsepy Plum won’t be in the new project, there’s no shortage of star power. Here’s a breakdown of all six teams and their rosters:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laces Basketball Club

The Laces feature Jackie Young, Tiffany Hayes, Kayla McBride, Alyssa Thomas, Kate Martin, and Stephanie Dolson. Known for their versatility, they combine strong shooters with tough defenders like Young and Thomas. However, the team lacks a traditional point guard, which might challenge their offensive flow if injuries occur.

Lunar Owls Basketball Club

The Lunar Owls bring a strong defensive identity with Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, Shakira Austin, and Cameron Brink, which will join Unrivaled in 2026. Collier and Austin anchor the paint, but the team’s lack of reliable 3-point shooters outside of Gray could limit their offensive options.

Advertisement

see also Lynx star Napheesa Collier opens up about devastating Finals loss: 'It sticks with you'

Rose Basketball Club

The Rose combine veteran experience and youth with Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, Kahleah Copper, Azura Stevens, Angel Reese, and Lexie Hull. Their transition game is their biggest strength, powered by Reese’s rebounding and Gray’s exceptional passing. However, inefficiency from their bigs could hinder their offense against strong defensive teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mist Basketball Club

Featuring Breanna Stewart, DiJonai Carrington, Courtney Vandersloot, Jewell Loyd, Aaliyah Edwards, and Rickea Jackson, the Mist blend experienced veterans with promising young talent. Defense, led by Stewart and Carrington, is their strength.

Phantom Basketball Club

The Phantom’s roster includes Satou Sabally, Marina Mabrey, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Katie Lou Samuelson, and Natasha Cloud. Offensively, the team thrives with excellent 3-point shooters like Ionescu and Mabrey. Defensively, they rely on Griner’s paint presence and Sabally’s versatility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vinyl Basketball Club

The Vinyl boast a dynamic roster of Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard, Dearica Hamby, Aliyah Boston, Jordin Canada, and Rae Burrell. Scoring talent is abundant, with Howard and Hamby bringing 3×3 experience from the Olympics. However, inefficient shooting across much of the roster could pose challenges in close games.

How will Unrivaled work?

In addition to the regular season, Unrivaled will host a mid-season All-Star event on February 10, featuring a one-on-one single-elimination tournament with a $250,000 prize for the winner. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, culminating in the championship on March 17.